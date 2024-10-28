Biggest takeaways from Duke's exhibition game against Arizona State
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball hosted Arizona State in part of its Brotherhood Run Charity Exhibition game. The Blue Devils looked like the most talented team in the country, dominating on both ends of the floor en route to a 103-47 win.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the Blue Devils' victory.
Duke will be as good as anyone defensively
From the jump, Duke's hounding defense from all five positions on the floor made it impossible for the Sun Devils to find offense, limiting Arizona State to just ten total points inside the under-eight minute media timeout. The connectivity was on display with switching and consistently clogging passing lanes. It was the little things that stood out: active hands and pick-pocketing ASU ball handlers, limiting paint touches, and keeping feet moving at all times. The entire rotation has a motor with no end and no teammate takes a possession off on the defensive side of the floor. Freshman Khaman Maluach manned the interior and looked like an elite shot-blocking big, and the backcourt made everything difficult all night for the Sun Devils.
Everyone can shoot
Duke struggled to get the outside shots going in the first half, but the second half was a different story. Duke went 15-for-23 from beyond the arc in the second half, with over five different players making at least one. It's simple offense a lot of the time, with catch-and-shoot or pick-and-pop situations and guys feeling comfortable to pull up from outside. It's clear this Duke team will be playing fast and through its defense, as most of the Duke's shots went up in the first ten or twelve seconds of the shot clock. Raining in step-in threes in transition to simple relocation from shooters, this squad will be so deep with at least six or seven guys that can get hot from beyond the arc at any point.
Knueppel-Flagg duo will be one of the best in the country
The freshmen duo of Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg is looking like one of the more dangerous scoring duos in the nation. Both showed their exceptional capabilities to score at all three levels and take what the defense gives them rather than force anything. The maturity levels of both of these freshmen are far beyond what a coach could expect from a rookie in power conference college basketball. Knueppel finished with a team-high nineteen points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. In the first half, his shot wasn't falling from the outside, so he found other ways to score. Getting into the teeth of the defense and putting his body on the line for contact finishes is something Knueppel is already excelling at. Flagg finished with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists, but showed his ability to shoot from the mid-range and use his dribble to attack the interior of the defense. The two complement each other exceptionally well and will be a force to be reckoned with come the regular season.