Biggest matchups that will determine winner of Duke basketball game against Kentucky
Duke centers vs. Amari Williams
Like many players on the Kentucky roster, Amari Williams was also a major target for other teams in the transfer portal and the Drexel product is looking to carry over his tough defensive ways to the Wildcats.
Williams, a 7-footer, will be battling Duke freshman Khaman Maluach and Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown inside for the duration of the game.
Maluach is still a very raw prospect as he develops rapidly and Brown, although one of the best defenders in the ACC during his time with the Orange, is giving up significant size to the Kentucky center.
Williams told the media on Monday that his goal is to get Maluach in foul trouble but the rookie has avoided sitting on the bench through the early part of the season, only committing three total fouls in the first two games of the season.
Whichever team gets more out of its center could be the determining factor in who wins the game.
Duke's defensive strategy vs. familiar foe
The Blue Devils will see one player that it is familar with on Tuesday night in Kentucky forward Andrew Carr, a Wake Forest transfer.
Carr, who stands at 6-foot-11, could be a matchup nightmare for Duke with freshman Cooper Flagg guarding him. Flagg, however, is a strong defender but the Blue Devils struggled to contain Carr a season ago.
He scored 12 points in a loss against the Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium before adding 18 points in Wake's upset victory in the second meeting of the season.
Andrew Carr is averaging 11.0 points per game with Kentucky but only 2.5 rebounds. It's a moment that Flagg is built for. He shines on the biggest stages and if he is able to keep Carr quiet, especially on the glass, and contribute his share offensively, it could be a great night for Duke.