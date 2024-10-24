Another 2025 recruit might be on his way to Duke basketball
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball recently etched the #1 recruiting class for the class of 2025 at 247sports with recent commitment from #19 overall recruit Nikolas Khamenia. This came just under two weeks after the Blue Devils had landed commitments from twin sons of Duke great Carlos Boozer, #2 overall recruit Cameron Boozer and #21 overall recruit Cayden Boozer.
Although, head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff may not be done, as Shelton Henderson is now expected to commit to Duke.
Henderson is a 6' 6" 220-pound small forward out of Bellaire High School (Texas) and his commitment would add another bolster to the Blue Devils frontcourt next season with the commitments of power forwards Cameron Boozer and Khamenia already. Henderson is a wing that can guard multiple positions on the floor and has the ability to create for his own offensively.
Yesterday, Henderson picked up three crystal ball predictions to Duke, all said with medium confidence. But, an interesting post from the Duke Basketball X account suggests this commitment may already be locked down.
Now, this post could come in light of Khamenia's pledge to Durham, but it came the day after his commitment and after Duke's social media accounts had posted their celebrations about it. Is it possible Henderson told the coaching staff on his plans to head do Durham?
This timing makes sense, as Henderson told Brandon Jenkins of 247sports about his plans to commit in early November at the Team USA Minicamp in Colorado Springs. His three finalists are Duke, Texas, and Louisville.
Scheyer prioritized positional length and size when building his 2024 squad, and another frontcourt get for the Blue Devils can keep that same formula heading into next season.