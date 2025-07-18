Andrew Harrison tries his best to claim Kentucky's culture is better than Duke's

A decade ago, Andrew Harrison played for the Kentucky Wildcats. He led UK to back-to-back appearances in the Final Four, even leading the Wildcats to an appearance in the 2014 National Championship game. However, he never won a title.

Yet, while sitting down with current Kentucky players, Harrison made an outrageous claim: Kentucky has the best basketball culture out of any blue blood program in the country.

Harrison specifically said that Kentucky has a better culture than the North Carolina Tar Heels and, yes, the Duke Blue Devils.

What an outrageous take. That's the only response to possibly have to Harrison's opinion. When people think of college basketball, they think of the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils. It's that simple. They think of Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams. They think of North Carolina and Duke.

“I don’t care what anybody says about North Carolina, Duke. It’s not like this. It’s not like this. I’m telling you,” Harrison said to Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky from Pitt this offseason.

Harrison's reasoning? If you win a national title with the Wildcats, you could come back to campus in "50 years" and people would recognize you. As if people wouldn't recognize Grant Hill, Jay Williams, Christian Laettner, J.J. Reddick, or other Duke greats (on campus or off).

Listen, I get it. He's trying to hype up the Kentucky basketball program for a new player. However, it's a delusional take. Kentucky has won just a single title (2012) since the turn of the century. For a refresher, Duke and North Carolina have won three apiece since 2000.

Not to mention, the last time the Wildcats were in the Final Four was in 2015, when Harrison was still on the team. Duke went on to win the National Championship that year.

Sure, the history of the Kentucky men's basketball program is on Harrison's side. However, right now? The state of North Carolina runs basketball.