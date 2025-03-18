Analytics say Duke basketball is one of eight teams that can 'actually' win the NCAA Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils (31-3, 19-1 ACC) will be one of the most popular picks in brackets to win the NCAA Tournament after the program earned a 1-seed in the event and are the betting favorite to win the national title with +300 odds per ESPNBET.

Not that fans need another reason to believe that Duke can win it all this year, but just in case anyone does, the analytics say that the Blue Devils are one of eight programs that can actually win this year's title based on previous national champions.

You see, 96% of national champions since 2001 have entered the big dance with a top-21 adjusted offensive rating nationally at KenPom. 91% of national champions since 2001 have entered the tournament with a top-31 adjusted defensive rating at KenPom. Duke falls into that category.

The only other programs in the country that fall into this bunch with Duke are Auburn, Houston, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Florida, and Wisconsin. So when you're filling out your bracket this week, make sure one of these programs is your national championship pick.

Now, not only is Duke in the top-21 in the country offensively and top-31 in the country defensively, it is also the only program in the sport in the top five nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. So by the analytics, Duke "should be" the runaway favorite to win the national championship this season.

The Blue Devils will kick off their national title run this Friday, March 21st, at 2:50pm ET on CBS in the Round of 64. Duke will play the winner of the First Four 16-seed matchup between American and Mount St. Mary's.

Jon Scheyer recently updated the status of freshman superstar Cooper Flagg, and the "goal" is to have Flagg back for Duke's Round of 64 game this Friday.

"Our goal is Friday," Scheyer said. "No question about it. I know that's his goal as well."

Now, Scheyer likely will not need to play Flagg in Duke's first round game, but the program will definitely want him back for the Round of 32 on Sunday, where, if the Blue Devils advance, will play the winner of 8-seed Mississippi State and 9-seed Baylor. if Baylor wins, current Bears guard Jeremy Roach will have a chance to knock his former team out of the tournament in wild upset fashion.