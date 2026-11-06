An aggressive Patrick Ngongba can unlock the best version of Duke

The version of Patrick Ngongba II we saw during the exhibition slate was anything but fool's gold. He looks healthy and energetic, and looks like he has morphed into a new version of himself.

Coastal Carolina stood no chance against the junior big man, offering little resistance as Ngongba scored a career-high 28 points and nabbed 9 rebounds. He did work in the paint, going 8-of-10 from inside the arc, but also continued to show that his three-point shooting progress is real. He knocked down 2-of-3 from distance, including back-to-back makes early in the second half that nearly blew the roof off Cameron Indoor:

BACK TO BACK THREES FOR PAT NGONGBA 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/w8SmsJ31Vb — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) November 6, 2026

Ngongba paced the dominant win for Duke. The Blue Devils rolled to a 113-52 win to get to 2-0.

Competition matters, and Coastal Carolina didn't have anyone who could mount a serious challenge to Ngongba. Bigger tests await, starting on Tuesday against Michigan State in Chicago. But this version of Ngongba is the version Duke needs all season. It's a version that will have him right in the thick of ACC and even National Player of the Year discussions.

Jon Scheyer knows how pivotal Patrick Ngongba is for this team

Naturally, in his postgame press conference, Scheyer had a lot to say about Big Pat after his career-best performance. It wasn't just the scoring; it was his impact on both ends of the floor. He finished a ridiculous +53 in plus-minus, which was the best single-game plus-minus for a Duke player since both Justice Winslow (+62) and Amile Jefferson (+54) against Presbyterian in 2014. (H/T DukeMBB Stats)

Scheyer wants to ensure that Ngongba isn't painted into a box. He's more than just a back-to-the-basket, rim-running type of big man.

“I think the biggest thing for Pat is we don’t want him to feel like he’s in a box," Scheyer said. "He’s a traditional big from one standpoint where he can post and score inside, but he’s not a traditional big because he can shoot, he can handle, he can really playmake as you guys have seen. So for me, just trying to empower him and give him the green light to do what he feels and sees on the court. He’s got amazing instincts; he’s always going to be a team guy.

"An aggressive Pat is the best version of Duke. We need to continue to keep him aggressive in that mindset.”

In the Transfer Portal era, sometimes more important than the guys you add are the guys you retain. Ngongba perfectly encapsulates that. He could have entered the NBA Draft after last season, and he would have been in contention to be a first-round pick. He chose to return to Durham, get healthy, and expand his game even further.

That's going to pay dividends for him in the next draft cycle. It's already paying major dividends for Duke on the court.

Against Michigan State on Tuesday, Ngongba will get a real test. The Spartans have 7-foot-2 center Anton Bonke, who will make life difficult near the rim. But it will be an opportunity for Big Pat to continue to show the evolution of his game with his ability to stretch the floor and playmake.