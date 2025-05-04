ACC school with already stacked transfer portal class on verge of landing another big-time commitment

Since Will Wade took over as the head coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack this offseason, he hasn't wasted any time turning the program around and trying to make it a competitor in the ACC again. Wade got to work immediately in the transfer portal, and has brought in some serious talent along with some guys from McNeese State, the program Wade was at the helm of before he left for the NC State job.

Via the portal, the Wolfpack have landed commitments from Tre Holloman (9.1 points per game at Michigan State), Alyn Breed (17.5 points per game at McNeese State), Quadir Copeland (9.2 points per game at McNeese State), Jerry Deng (7.0 points per game at Florida State), and Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 points per game at Houston). It's one of the best transfer classes out of the ACC so far, and Wade might top it off soon with his biggest get yet.

It's recently been reported that NC State is the frontrunner for Memphis transfer guard PJ Haggerty, who was one of the best players in the entire country last season.

NEW: On3's @JamieShaw5 has logged an expert prediction for NC State to land Memphis star transfer guard PJ Haggerty🐺https://t.co/hyVWzzCetT pic.twitter.com/IfYIY1JbyU — On3 (@On3sports) May 2, 2025

With the Tigers in 2024-25, Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals a game on 47.6% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from three-point range. The redshirt sophomore won the 2025 AAC Player of the Year award and was a consensus Second Team All-American.

He's the #3 overall player in the transfer portal and #1 shooting guard per On3's Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

It was reported after Haggerty entered the portal that he was seeking around $4 million for his services, and now Wade and NC State have emerged as a frontrunner.

The Duke basketball program has sealed just one commitment through the portal thus far, but it was a big one in Washington State transfer Cedric Coward. The senior still has his sights set on the 2025 NBA Draft, but will play for the Blue Devils next season if he returns to college.

Coward averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game last season for Wazzu on 55.7% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from three. Although, he only played in six games for the Cougars as he dealt with injury.

Per On3, Coward is the #14 overall player in the portal and #5 shooting guard.