ACC conference schedule released: Taking a look at every opponent for Duke basketball

The Duke basketball program is already set up for potentially the most difficult non-conference schedule in the entire country, as the team will face off against five opponents ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25. Now, the Blue Devils know all of their in-conference opponents, as the Atlantic Coast Conference has released its full men's basketball conference schedule. Duke and Louisville are viewed as the top two teams in the conference heading into the year, with several sleeper squads that could potentially exceed their expectations. Duke will play two schools in the ACC twice this season: Louisville and North Carolina. The conference will return to an 18-game conference schedule this season for the first time since 2018-19. Each school has a primary partner that it will play twice a season (Duke's is obviously North Carolina), along with one variable partner that it will play twice in a given season. New variable partners are chosen each year. Each school will play 14 of the remaining 15 ACC schools annually.

Full Duke basketball conference schedule for the 2025-26 season

December 30th or 31st: vs. Georgia Tech

January 3rd: at Florida State

January 6th or 7th: at Louisville

January 10th: vs. SMU

January 13th or 14th: at California

January 17th: at Stanford

January 24th: vs. Wake Forest

January 26th: vs. Louisville

January 31st: at Virginia Tech

February 3rd or 4th: vs. Boston College

February 7th: at North Carolina

February 10th or 11th: at Pittsburgh

February 14th: vs. Clemson

February 16th: vs. Syracuse

February 24th or 25th: at Notre Dame

February 28th: vs. Virginia

March 2nd: at NC State

March 7th: vs. North Carolina

The ACC is looking to get back to relevance after a lackluster last few seasons, which has caused several schools to look to eventually jump ship. Last season was one of the weakest the conference has ever been, as it only got four teams into the NCAA Tournament. The only school to make it out of the Round of 64 was 1-seed Duke, which made it to the Final Four for the first time under Jon Scheyer.

Scheyer is in search for his third ACC Tournament Championship in four years as the Blue Devils' head coach.