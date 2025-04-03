'A lot concerns me.' Jon Scheyer speaks on preparation for Houston as Duke basketball approaches Final Four

1-seed Duke is gearing up to take on 1-seed Houston in the Final Four this weekend in San Antonio. It's a matchup of potentially the two most dominant teams in college basketball, but only one will have a chance to compete for a national title next week.

Houston is known for its physicality year in and year out, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. It will be a tall task for the Blue Devils to match the Cougars' physical nature and be able to slow Kelvin Sampson's group down.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer spoke with Scott Van Pelt on "Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt" last night and talked about the preparation for his group to take on Houston. Van Pelt asked Scheyer what concerns him the most about the Cougars, and Scheyer had a lot to say.

"A lot concerns me. I think you start with the fact that they've had, you know, the core of their team has been together for multiple years, and so the experience they've had together, their connection is incredibly deep. But they're just a team that doesn't beat themselves. You have to really beat them, and it starts with, they make everything difficult for you on our offense, their defense is legit."

Houston is typically known for its defense, but this year's Cougars squad is likely one of the best offensive squads Sampson's had at Houston during his time as head coach, as the Cougars rank second nationally in team three-point shooting percentage (39.7). The Cougars have three players shooting over 40% from three-point range.

Fifth-year senior LJ Cryer is averaging 16.7 points per game through the NCAA Tournament so far, and it will be a fun battle between him and Duke's guards as the Blue Devils will look to take him out of rhythm on offense as much as possible.

The Blue Devils have defended the three ball well so far through the tournament, only allowing one of their four opponents to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc as a team. Duke's defense as a whole has been incredible through the big dance up to this point, but it will need to be world-class to keep Houston in check while also matching the physical nature of the Cougars when the Blue Devils are on offense themselves.

This contest has the potential to be an instant classic, as neither team has lost since early February. Catch the matchup on CBS at 8:49 pm ET on Saturday.