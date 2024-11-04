#7 Duke vs. Maine: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more
Duke basketball kicks off its 2024-25 campaign tonight against Maine
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: #7 Duke Blue Devils vs. Maine Black Bears
Where and when: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC), 7:00pm EDT, Monday, November 4th, 2024
Where to watch: ACC Network, Fubo
Betting lines: Duke: -31.5, Maine: +31.5, moneyline OFF, O/U: 136.5 per ESPNBET
Duke key players: G Cooper Flagg, F Maliq Brown, G Sion James, G Kon Knueppel, G Tyrese Proctor, C Khaman Maluach
Maine key players: G Kellen Tynes, G Jaden Clayton, G AJ Lopez, F John Shea
Next up for Duke: vs. Army Black Knights, November 8th, 6:00pm EDT
Next up for Maine: vs. Maine-Fort Kent (USCAA), November 6th, 6:00pm EDT2