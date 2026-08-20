5th-year ruling proves fruitful for Manny Diaz, Duke football with added OL depth

The ruling in Colorado that granted blanket eligibility for fifth-year players from the class of 2022 who were thought ot have exhausted their eligibility has now proven fruitful for Manny Diaz and Duke.

On Thursday, Duke added former Presbyterian offensive tackle JT Hill, who signed with the Blue Devils and will join the team with just over two weeks to go until the season opener:

Duke lands Presbyterian OT JT Hill to bolster the offensive line

Hill is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound veteran offensive tackle who made 32 starts for Presbyterian at the FCS level. Don't expect Hill to come in and snatch a starting spot away at tackle, but he is a piece of veteran depth, and you can never have enough bodies on the offensive line.

Diaz hit the portal hard this offseason to replace last season's starting tackles - Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina - and landed a pair of impactful transfers. Coastal Carolina's Nick Del Grande and Cal's Braden Miller are the projected starters at left and right tackle, respectively, and that's not likely to change after the addition of Hill.

Del Grande was a 35-game starter at Coastal Carolina and a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. He's expected to be one of the better left tackles in the ACC in 2026. Miller has significant Power Four pedigree, having spent time at both Michigan State and Cal. He played in 22 games throughout his career, with seven starts.

Hill provides some much-needed insurance up front, and if Miller struggles, then Hill could potentially push for playing time at right tackle. If nothing else, he can be the swing tackle that serves as the backup to both Del Grande and Miller, while potentially earning a role as an extra lineman in bigger personnel looks.

Before the addition of Hill, inexperienced sophomore Cole Allen was the projected backup to Miller at RT.

The offensive line is projected to be one of the biggest strengths on this year's team for Duke. Along with Del Grande and Miller, Diaz added South Dakota State transfer Jordan Larsen up front and then returns preseason All-ACC selection Matt Craycraft at center.

The Blue Devils have left little room for ambiguity on their offensive plans in 2026. They plan to run the football, and run it a lot. The power run game behind their offensive line and star sophomore RB Nate Sheppard will be the identity of this football team.

When you have a chance to add a piece of quality depth who can serve as an insurance policy, it's a no-brainer. That's what Diaz did on Thursday with the addition of Hill.