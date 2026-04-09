5-star PG Deron Rippey Jr. is setting the expectations high for Duke fans

While all the focus and attention is on the Transfer Portal, there may not be a more impactful addition this offseason for Duke than 5-star PG Deron Rippey Jr.

The explosively athletic point guard from New Jersey is going to provide an immediate impact to a Duke backcourt that has been missing that kind of dynamic guard for quite some time now. While this freshman class isn't expected to have a Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer type in it, Rippey represents a potential change in philosophy for Jon Scheyer, giving the Duke head coach a lead guard to run everything through.

Rippey is a Top 10 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class and a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft class. His athleticism and explosiveness were on full display during the McDonald's All-American Game recently.

Duke fans are justifiably excited to see him in Cameron Indoor next season, and the 5-star guard isn't shying away from setting the bar high.

"I would just say, get ready for some electricity," Rippey said about what Duke fans should expect in a recent interview with Jersey Sports Zone. "A dynamic point guard you guys haven’t seen in a while, and I’m ready to take everything on headfirst.”

Deron Rippey Jr. is running headfirst into high expectations at Duke

Rippey has said a lot since his commitment to Duke to have Blue Devils fans fired up to have him in Durham. If his play can match his words, then watch out.

Guard play matters the most in March, and Duke has the potential to have really high-level guard play in 2026-27. It remains to be seen if either - or both - Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer return next season. If they do, that's an effective on-ball trio with enough versatility to have two on the court.

Duke is also making a serious push for Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who averaged over 19 points per game this season for the Badgers. If Blackwell joins, that would likely come at the expense of Foster or Boozer, but he's more than worth it with his three-level scoring ability.

Regardless of who Duke brings in via the portal, it's obvious that Rippey is going to make a big impact as a freshman. He won't shy away from the work or the competition, and it won't take him long to leave his mark.