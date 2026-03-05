5-star Duke commitment plans to bring back a beloved Blue Devils tradition

During the 1990s, slapping the floor on defense was synonymous with Duke thanks to Steve Wojciehowski, who was considered the "godfather" of the move.

It became a tradition among Duke players, a signal of intensity on the defensive end of the floor when the Blue Devils were in need of a stop. When done in Cameron Indoor, the Crazies in attendance would always ramp the volume up another notch.

It hasn't been as frequent an occurrence in recent years, though Duke has brought plenty of intensity to the defensive end of the floor anyway.

Caleb Foster made headlines - and surprised his teammates - earlier this season when he did it during Duke's win over Florida in non-conference play.

It hasn't been done since, though, but after the Florida win, Duke players discussed doing it in unison another time this season. The time is perfect for that this Saturday against North Carolina at home.

But it might not be such a rare occurrence anymore, starting next season. Per Matt Giles of Duke Blue Devils on SI, the father of 5-star Duke point guard commitment Deron Rippey Jr. has already instructed his son to re-create the floor slapping magic the moment he steps on the court next season:

Last night, I chatted with Deron Rippey Sr., father of future Duke PG Deron Rippey Jr.



He has a deep appreciation for Duke. He has already instructed "Ron Ron" to SLAP THE FLOOR the first defensive possession he is a part of at Duke. Wants him to send that message immediately!🙌 — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 5, 2026

5-star Deron Rippey Jr. might be bringing the floor slap back to Duke

The floor slap is more than just a gesture; it's a promise to your teammates and the fans watching that you are about to give everything you have. It's also a challenge to the opposition - if you're going to score, you're going to have to go through me.

It takes a level of confidence to do it. Rippey is the type of kid who is going to arrive in Durham oozing with confidence.

It's been a minute since Duke signed a lead guard of Rippey's caliber. He and fellow 5-stars Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard will be tasked with filling the massive shoes left behind by Cameron Boozer and this current Blue Devils squad that will be national title favorites entering the NCAA Tournament.

The youngster already appears to have the right mindset to come in and put in the work. It won't take him long to endear himself to the Duke faithful.