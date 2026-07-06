5 pivotal transfer additions who could shape the season for Manny Diaz and Duke

A lot of talk has been about the players Duke lost in the Transfer Portal. In particular, star QB Darian Mensah and 1000-yard WR Cooper Barkate's decisions to transfer to Miami in the 11th hour grabbed all the headlines.

Lost in that, however, was how good a job Diaz did in restocking the cupboards across the roster with an influx of talented transfers joining the program. When the dust settled, the Blue Devils added 19 players in the Transfer Portal. Several of whom will be tasked with playing pivotal roles for the defending ACC Champions.

Today, we'll highlight five key transfer additions who could make or break the season for Duke in 2026.

5 transfers who could make-or-break the 2026 season for Manny Diaz and Duke

5. DL Owen Wafle (Penn State)

Duke has some talent to replace on its defensive line after losing Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. One of the biggest-name additions in the portal on defense was DL Owen Wafle, the older brother of 5-star USC signee Luke Wafle.

After spending a year each at Michigan and Penn State, Wafle will now arrive at Duke looking to make an instant impact for Diaz's defense. The Blue Devils must take a step forward on that side of the ball in 2026 to have a chance at being a legitimate ACC contender once more.

To do so, getting Wafle to live up to his promise would be a gigantic first step.

4. WR Jared Richardson (Penn)

Duke went back to the FCS well in hopes of finding another star wide receiver. Cooper Barkate spent three years at Harvard before becoming Duke's best WR a year ago and then joining Mensah in Coral Gables.

Diaz might have struck gold again with Penn's Jared Richardson. He's coming off a 1033 yard, 12-touchdown season for the Quakers. He'll now lead the way for a new-look Blue Devils WR group.

Diaz also landed Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas, and he and Richardson are likely to be the team's top two options at WR this season, with the rest of the production coming from a talented group of youngsters competing for playing time.

3. LT Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina)

One of Duke's biggest losses from the 2025 team was LT Brian Parker, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft. Diaz went to the portal to find Parker's replacement and landed Coastal Carolina's Nick Del Grande, who was a two-time All-Sun Belt performer for the Chanticleers. He brings the experience of 35 starts with him to Durham.

Del Grande will be part of a duo of transfers bookending Duke's offensive line, which was one of the greatest strengths on last year's team. Cal transfer Braden Miller is the projected starter at right tackle.

2. DB Che Ojarikre (Stanford)

No position was in need of more of an upgrade this offseason for Duke than in the defensive backfield. The Blue Devils fielded one of the nation's worst secondaries in 2025, finishing 135th in the country in EPA against the pass, per Game on Paper.

Diaz also had to replace the best player from the group, Chandler Rivers, who was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the 5th round. His projected replacement is Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre, who logged six starts for the Cardinal and could factor in at nickel or one of the outside corner spots.

1. QB Walker Eget (San Jose State)

Could it be anyone else?

Eget will still have to fend off redshirt freshman Dan Mahan in the fall to win the job, but the expectation is the San Jose State transfer will be the starter for the Blue Devils this fall.

Eget brings experience to the position and was a strong late addition for Diaz after the stunning loss of Mensah. He won't bring the same ceiling to the room as Mensah did, but he brings 18 career starts with him to Durham.

Eget just needs to bring stability to the room. He needs to be an effective game manager, allowing star RB Nate Sheppard the room needed to feast.

If Eget can do that, then Duke has the chance to really surprise the people who are expecting a big step back.