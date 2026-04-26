5 Duke players sign undrafted free agent contracts following 2026 NFL Draft

It was a productive final day of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday for the Duke Blue Devils.

Wesley Williams (Jaguars, 4th), Chandler Rivers (Ravens, 5th), and Brian Parker (Bengals, 6th) all heard their names called on Saturday to give Duke three picks.

But there were other Duke players still waiting around when the draft ended, and five quickly found their NFL homes with undrafted free agent deals.

UDFA contracts aren't guaranteed, but each player will get an opportunity in training camp to make their mark and earn roster spots.

Vincent Anthony Jr. highlights five Duke players who signed as UDFAs

Along with the three Duke players who were picked on Saturday, Vincent Anthony Jr. was the one who had the best opportunity to join them. Anthony had a strong senior season in Durham, racking up 7.5 sacks.

But as has been said many times, when you get into the final round of the draft, sometimes it's better NOT to get picked so you can choose your own destination and find a spot where you have a better opportunity of making the team. That's what Anthony got to do. And he wasted little time.

Quickly after the draft, Anthony signed a free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duke's UDFA signings:

DE Vincent Anthony Jr.: Kansas City Chiefs

WR Andrel Anthony: Atlanta Falcons

RB Anderson Castle: Indianapolis Colts

DT Aaron Hall: Carolina Panthers

OL Justin Pickett: Las Vegas Raiders

Andrel Anthony produced 246 yards and five touchdowns last year for Duke in his lone season in Durham. He'll likely need to find a way to contribute on special teams to have a real shot at making the Falcons roster.

Anderson Castle was Duke's 2nd leading rusher behind freshman star Nate Sheppard. Castle led the Blue Devils in rushing touchdowns with 12, utilizing his 220 pound frame to batter defenders at the goal line.

Aaron Hall and Justin Pickett were team captains for Duke last year, and both made 3rd Team All-ACC in 2025.