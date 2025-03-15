3 players who will determine the outcome of the Duke-Louisville ACC final

Duke Blue Devil fans have finally grown to accept the fact that star freshman Cooper Flagg won't be playing in the ACC Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals. However, Flagg was Duke's leading scorer when the team faced Louisville earlier this season.

So, with the freshman sidelined due to his ankle injury, who can the Blue Devils rely on to make the biggest impacts, and who do they need to be wary of on the other side of the court?

With Flagg's large frame on the bench, fellow freshman Khaman Maluach will have to step up in the paint throughout the championship matchup.

At 7-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Maluach is almost always the biggest man on the court, and his presence in the lane will be vital to the Blue Devils' success on Saturday, especially as he goes up against Louisville's big man Kasean Pryor.

Throughout the season, Maluach averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, alongside 1.2 blocks per appearance.

Louisville's star player is senior guard Chucky Hepburn. Not only does he lead the Cardinals with 16.3 points per game, but the Wisconsin transfer also leads the team in assists (5.9 APG) and steals (2.5 SPG).

In the ACC Tournament semifinal, Hepburn clocked in for 39 of the 40 minutes and produced 12 points, six steals, five rebounds, and five assists as the Cardinals defeated the Clemson Tigers.

In a program that frequently sees players leave for the NBA after a year or two, veteran guard Tyrese Proctor brings the experience that Duke will need on Saturday.

This season, Proctor hasn't been the star of the show, despite being one of the older players on the roster. Yet, he has still averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Blue Devils.

With Flagg on the sidelines against the UNC Tar Heels in the previous postseason matchup, Proctor contributed 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals in Duke's win over North Carolina.

Top-seeded Duke and second-seed Louisville are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

