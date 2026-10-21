3 increasingly bold predictions for Duke basketball heading into the 2026-2027 season

Duke is looking just as scary as we initially thought.

After an impressive first showing against Belmont, people were eager to see how the Blue Devils would fare against a top-10-ranked Tennessee squad, for whom many have high hopes this year. Unfortunately for Rick Barnes and the Volunteers, Jon Scheyer and company may have reset those expectations following the final whistle of the exhibition matchup in Durham.

Duke controlled the game from start to finish, routing No. 8 Tennessee 103-64. Yes, it was only an exhibition game. Still, it's hard to ignore how impressive this team looks so early, especially with two key pieces of the roster still sidelined: Drew Scharnowski and Caleb Foster. Adding them back to the lineup seems downright silly at this point, but that is the reality Scheyer has created for Duke this year.

Expectations in Durham remain the same: win the national championship. But the expectations for individual players on this roster may be just as high. With the season right around the corner, I'm calling my shot with three player predictions that may seem bold now, but could become reality as the season progresses.

1. Dame Sarr will be an All-American and a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft

When Dame Sarr announced he would return to Duke for his sophomore season, expectations were already high for how he would develop with another year in college. While Sarr established himself as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders, his offensive output raised major questions about his NBA prospect profile.

However, Sarr is ready to put those questions to rest. It is only through two exhibition games, so take it with a grain of salt. But Sarr looks like a completely different player from March to now. After averaging only 6.4 points per game last year with some rough shooting splits, Sarr is averaging 17 points, shooting 62.5% from the field, 50% from deep, and 85% from the charity stripe in the two preseason matchups.

Sarr clearly took the criticism of his game seriously and went to work this offseason. His development will be a key part of Duke's chances to cut down the nets this April and should boost his stock when the NBA Draft comes around. If his early play is any indication of how he will perform this year, Sarr will be an All-American by the end of the season and hear his name called in the upcoming draft lottery.

2. Deron Rippey Jr. will force his way into the starting lineup by January

The more we see of Deron Rippey Jr., the harder it is to envision him coming off the bench. The freshman point guard is the real deal, putting on a display during the exhibition matchup against Tennessee. Rippey finished with 21 points and 3 steals, while shooting 100% inside the arc and 50% behind it. As a freshman, it is reasonable to expect some growing pains, but Rippey seems to have never heard of them.

With Duke's backcourt as talented and deep as it is, it's hard to project who will earn the minutes, but Rippey is making a strong case for himself. With his explosiveness, if he can consistently knock down outside shots, he could be one of the scariest matchups in college basketball every night.

At his age, it may still take him time to get fully up to speed with the college game, but as of right now, he looks as ready as anyone. As the season goes on, he should only get better, and I believe he will become a regular starter by the start of the new year, despite the Blue Devils' veteran talent in the backcourt.

3. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje will be the best player in college basketball by February

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje may have the highest expectations of any player in the nation. The 7-foot-2 unicorn has done nothing but impress on the court so far and will only keep growing as a player, and maybe even physically. Boumtje-Boumtje's ceiling is sky-high, and he already looks ahead of schedule.

After a dominant performance against Belmont, Boumtje Boumtje continued to look like one of the best players on the court, despite a quieter performance. Going up against a physical Tennessee team, many expected him to get pushed around, but that never seemed to be an issue. He finished with 11 points, shooting 71% from the field, and adding in another 4 stocks.

Even if the numbers aren't eye-popping, his impact on the court is. He is a walking matchup nightmare for opposing teams, and many will not have an answer for him. The freshman phenom clearly has all the potential in the world, and if he finds his stride throughout this season, he could easily be the best player in the nation by February.