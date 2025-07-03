3 Blue Devils break into the Top 100 of EA Sports College Football 26

Once again, the world has been captivated by EA Sports after the video game producer announced the pending release of College Football 26.

Since the original announcement of the new addition, EA has been teasing fans with video clips, rankings, and more. Most recently, a list of the top 100 players featured in the game was released, and three Duke Blue Devils made the cut.

71 total tackles (45 solo)

5 pass deflections

4 interceptions (83 yards)

2 forced fumbles

1 sack

Every year Terry Moore has played for the Blue Devils, his stats and production levels have dramatically increased. During his redshirt sophomore season, Moore produced 71 total tackles and broke up five pass attempts, not to mention his four interceptions that he returned for 83 yards.

While lining up as Duke's strong safety in the defensive secondary, Moore also earned two forced fumbles as well as a sack.

EA measurables

Overall: 92

Speed: 89

Strength: 72

Agility: 91

Change of Direction: 89

Injury: 95

Awareness: 94

Over three years for the Blue Devils, right tackle Brian Parker II quickly turned into a starting feature of Duke's offensive line. Now, he is the No. 9 returning offensive tackle in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last season, Parker earned the highest pass blocker grade in the ACC (85.5), playing 515 snaps and allowing just one hit and only nine hurries.

EA measurables

Overall: 92

Speed: 72

Strength: 88

Agility: 76

Change of Direction: 62

Injury: 91

Awareness: 90

54 total tackles (30 solo)

8 pass deflections

3 interceptions (36 yards, 1 touchdown)

2 forced fumbles

1 sack

Chandler Rivers was one of the best defensive backs in the nation last season and is expected to excel further during the upcoming season. Similarly to Moore, he forced two fumbles and one sack last season.

Unlike anyone else in Duke's defensive secondary, Rivers made it nearly impossible for quarterbacks to complete passes. QBs stopped attempting to connect with their targets who Rivers was covering because of how dominant he was downfield.

EA measurables