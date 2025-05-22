2025 NBA Draft: A whopping six Blue Devils selected at latest ESPN mock draft

The 2025 NBA Draft is getting closer, and the Duke basketball program will be heavily represented on draft night, as six Blue Devils are slotted to be taken at ESPN's latest 2025 mock draft. This includes Cedric Coward, who continues to see his stock rise through his NBA Combine performances.

Let's take a look at where each Blue Devil is projected to go.

#1 overall - Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks

This is a done deal, obviously. Most have known that Flagg would be the #1 overall selection for a long time, but now it's also confirmed that he will be a Dallas Maverick. There was some buzz that Dallas could think to trade the pick for a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is reportedly open to playing for a new team for the first time in his career, to pair with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. However, it's been confirmed that a trade will not happen and the Mavs will select Flagg. Irving, having suffered an ACL tear in March that will leave him out for a good chunk of next season, could be a reason the Mavs decided to stay where they are and select Flagg, but nonetheless the AP National Player of the Year will be selected with the first overall draft choice.

#7 overall - Khaman Maluach - New Orleans Pelicans

Maluach headed to New Orleans would give the Pelicans one of the best young defensive big duos in the league after the franchise took Yves Missi in the first round last year, one of his class's most productive rookies. The South Sudan native is an athletic seven-footer with the ability to run the floor in transition and an innate ability to protect the rim. He can be utilized heavily in the pick-and-roll game as well with CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray. Maluach has also been working on his outside shooting through the pre-draft process, and if he develops a jump shot, he has the chance to be an incredibly valuable pick at #7 years down the road.

#8 overall - Kon Knueppel - Brooklyn Nets

As the best shooter in this draft and one of the best defenders one through four as well, Knueppel would be an absolute steal with the eighth pick. The Blue Devil rookie shot 40.6% from three-point range last season in Durham with the ability to catch-and-shoot as well as step into it in transition. Knueppel's offensive package doesn't stop at his shooting, as he's so good at using his body around the rim at 6'7 to create contact and finish strong off of two feet. The Wisconsin native would likely have a chance to start as a rookie and play significant time with the rebuilding Nets, but there's been some buzz that Brooklyn will be involved in the Giannis sweepstakes, which could propel the franchise into a playoff contender next year. If the Nets do trade for Giannis, there's a great chance this pick is included in the deal.

#30 overall - Cedric Coward - Los Angeles Clippers

Coward is the fourth Blue Devil to be selected in the first round here, although the former Washington State Cougar never actually played a minute for Duke. Originally, when Coward committed to Duke via the portal, although he said his main focus remained on the NBA Draft, there was hope that he would come back to college hoops, as he wasn't seen as a perennial first rounder. However, through elite play at the NBA Combine, Coward is one of the biggest risers of any prospect, and it looks highly unlikely he will play for the Blue Devils next season. Interestingly, ESPN's Jeremy Woo says that some NBA teams are "hesitant" towards drafting Coward. "Many NBA teams we spoke with are hesitant about [Coward's] surprising rise, given the fact that he played six games at Washington State before a shoulder injury ended his season," Woo said in his mock draft analysis of Coward. Regardless, it would be a big shock if Coward played for Jon Scheyer next season, and this was somewhat confirmed by Duke's late pursuit of Italian shooting guard Dame Sarr, who would replace Coward in the rotation.

#51 overall - Tyrese Proctor - Los Angeles Clippers

Proctor elected to fulfill his NBA dreams as opposed to making a nice NIL payday at the college level next season, and it looks like he's playing a bit of a gamble. He's been one of the quieter prospects throughout the combine as he didn't compete in the 5-on-5 scrimmages. Most mocks view the junior as a late second round guy if he's to get selected at all, but he'll certainly find himself on an NBA roster next season. Proctor is coming off his best scoring season as a Blue Devil, tallying career highs in points per game (12.4), field goal percentage (45.2), and three-point percentage (40.5). His passing numbers were down a good chunk from his first two seasons in Durham, but he brings experience and poise to the next level and an ability to defend multiple positions at 6'6.

#52 overall - Sion James - Phoenix Suns

If James falls all the way to the 52nd pick, he might be the biggest steal on draft night. He's a tough, physical defender built like a linebacker at 6'6 and 220 pounds. James' passing also got so much better as the season went on, and he showed how good he can be driving to the basket and using his body to finish over bigger defenders. The Georgia native is an experienced guard who rarely makes mistakes and would bring value to any NBA team. He was the only Blue Devil to compete in the 5-on-5 at the combine.