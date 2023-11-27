Ball Durham
Duke football: Worst head coach hires in program history

By Josh Yourish

Oct 14, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko runs out before the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports /

Astonishingly, Ted Roof isn’t at the top of this list, but that is because Carl Franks is the one who made the mess that Roof had to live in for four seasons. Franks took over in 1999 and coming off the heels of a 4-7 season, he went 3-8.

Franks then proceeded to burn the program to the ground and do snow angels in the ashes for 3+ years. Duke went 0-11 in consecutive seasons under Franks in 2000 and 2001, but he didn’t get fired. Patience isn’t always a virtue, and Duke was not repaid for its patience with Franks.

In 2002 he improved to 2-10, but did not win any conference games. Then he was fired midway through the 2003 season after a 2-5 start. Across his 4+ years in Durham, Franks went 7-45, one win better than Roof, but he came from a better starting point and posted back-to-back winless seasons.

