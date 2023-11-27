Duke football: Worst head coach hires in program history
By Josh Yourish
Astonishingly, Ted Roof isn’t at the top of this list, but that is because Carl Franks is the one who made the mess that Roof had to live in for four seasons. Franks took over in 1999 and coming off the heels of a 4-7 season, he went 3-8.
Franks then proceeded to burn the program to the ground and do snow angels in the ashes for 3+ years. Duke went 0-11 in consecutive seasons under Franks in 2000 and 2001, but he didn’t get fired. Patience isn’t always a virtue, and Duke was not repaid for its patience with Franks.
In 2002 he improved to 2-10, but did not win any conference games. Then he was fired midway through the 2003 season after a 2-5 start. Across his 4+ years in Durham, Franks went 7-45, one win better than Roof, but he came from a better starting point and posted back-to-back winless seasons.