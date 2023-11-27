Duke football: Worst head coach hires in program history
By Josh Yourish
Barry Wilson did the Duke football program the most harm by crushing the momentum generated by Spurrier, but Ted Roof’s tenure was still much worse. Roof was first the defensive coordinator for Duke. He coached under Carl Franks, beginning in 2002, but midway through the 2003 season, Roof took over the program. He led the Blue Devils to a 2-3 finish which earned him the full-time position.
His official tenure got off to a terrible start with the team going 2-9 and 1-7 in ACC play. The next year Roof led the Blue Devils to 1-10 overall and he never won another ACC game after 2004.
Roof’s worst season came in 2006 when his team went 0-12, but it still wasn’t enough for him to be fired. Roof got another year to prove his worth and managed to improve to 1-11 before being dismissed. In total, Roof went 6-45.