Duke football: Worst head coach hires in program history
By Josh Yourish
Barry Wilson only ever got one shot as the head coach of a major college football program and it didn’t go well. Duke needed to nail the head coaching hire after Steve Spurrier left Durham after the 1989 season, but instead completely whiffed.
Spurrier led the team to 8-4 in his final year and won a share of the ACC title. Then with Wilson at the helm, Duke fell to 4-7 in 1990 with just one conference win. Wilson continued to tear the program down and over his four-year tenure posted a record of 13-30-1. In Spurrier’s three seasons, Duke won 20 games.