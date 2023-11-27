Duke football: Mike Elko officially named Texas A&M head coach
Duke football head coach Mike Elko has officially accepted the Texas A&M job.
Mike Elko is officially no longer a member of the Duke football program.
Texas A&M announced on Monday morning that the school and Elko agreed to terms for the Blue Devil head coach to rejoin the Aggies as the leader of its program after it fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on November 12 after six seasons.
The 46-year old came to Duke two years ago from Texas A&M where he spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator.
The value and length of the contract has not yet been reported but the Aggies still have to pay Fisher the $76 million he is owed in his buyout, the largest in the history of college football.
“Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career,” Texas A&M Ross Bjork said in a press release.
“He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach.”
Interest in Elko emerged from Texas A&M after its top choice, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, turned down an offer from the Aggies late Saturday night and the program had to pivot to its other options.
ALSO READ: Mike Elko heavily linked to Texas A&M, final decision soon
Things really started to heat up between the two sides on Sunday afternoon but it was reported that no decision would be made until Monday morning, however, Elko boarded a plane to College Station late Sunday night to accept the job.
His flight landed in Texas at 2:00 a.m. CT.
Former Duke football coach’s words hold no weight
Mike Elko said just a week ago that he was committed to the Duke football program and would not be leaving for another job this offseason.
He was 16-9 as the head coach of the Blue Devils and led the team to two straight bowl games after missing the postseason for three straight seasons.
Elko will not coach Duke in its bowl game this year.
“Coach Elko has a vision for Aggie football, and a specific plan for innovation and greatness which is exactly what our program needs right now to compete in the modern era of college athletics,” Bjork continued.
ALSO READ: Mike Elko flees Durham for College Station in middle of night
There was no fanfare when Elko landed in the early hours of the morning, just a vehicle waiting to bring him to the school’s campus and a few reporters and photographers.
“We are fortunate to attract a head coach of his character, coaching acumen, recruiting experience in the SEC, winning formula, ability to develop players to their full potential and a love and familiarity with Aggieland and our University, which makes him a perfect match.”
There will be a welcome ceremony for Mike Elko at Texas A&M at 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday afternoon.