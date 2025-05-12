Most recent Duke transfers did not find much success after leaving Blue Devils

Mark Mitchell and Jaden Schutt

The one player that many expected Duke to part ways with last offseason was Mark Mitchell after the former McDonald’s All-American appeared to have hit his ceiling with the Blue Devils and a change of scenery would benefit both parties, which worked for Mitchell.

After committing to Missouri, the last place team in the SEC, he helped revitalize the program and return to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 13.9 points per game. His 3-point shooting didn’t improve but still was a key factor for the Tigers and opted to return for his senior season.

Jaden Schutt was a major question mark for the Blue Devils after he left following his freshman season, playing in just 14 games before his departure. He was one of four players to remain in the ACC and saw serious time with Virginia Tech as a sophomore.

Schutt played in 32 games, logging the most minutes of any player on the roster, and shot 35.6-percent from 3-point range and posted 7.7 points per contest. He also announced he would be returning to the Hokies next season in hopes the program returns to the top half of the conference