Most important takeaways following Duke basketball's first 5-on-5 scrimmage

Sebastian Wilkins' Athleticism

It’s easy to get overlooked when you are the final man of a highly touted recruiting class, and you are a reclass player too and it feels like that is exactly what happened with Sebastian Wilkins.

While much of the attention is on Cam and Cayden Boozer next to Nik Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins proved in this scrimmage that he could be competing for minutes on this team.

His athleticism was very apparent, and his body is very developed for a college freshman.

The question will be if he can get a consistent enough jump shot to earn significant minutes on this team or if he will become a developmental piece that fans get excited for him to really show his ability during the 2026-27 season.

Cayden Boozer Growing Pains

The most difficult position to adjust from high school to college is point guard and it could be some time before fans really see Cayden Boozer be comfortable on the floor.

Hype has surrounded Cayden and his brother Cam since early in their high school recruitment, but the thought has always been that Cam Boozer, a projected Top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, would have a much easier transition to the college game than his brother.

Some people think that Cayden Boozer could be a multi-year college basketball player, which would be great for Duke.

There is a role for Cayden Boozer on this Duke team but the specifics of it have yet to be defined. A lot likely depends on the play of Caleb Foster, who will enter the season as Duke’s starting point guard.

Foster had high expectations going into his sophomore season before really struggling for most of the year until things started to click in late February and early March, earning him more minutes in the postseason.

It’s a young Duke team but one that should have fans excited at the potential of advancing to another Final Four.