Duke basketball stud could be traded on draft night
A former Duke basketball standout could be on the move once again.
It has not been the easiest NBA career this far for Cam Reddish and the former Duke basketball wing is facing more uncertainty.
Rumors are swirling that the New York Knicks, who acquired Reddish near the trade deadline last season from the Atlanta Hawks, could be flipping the former Blue Devil on the night of the NBA Draft.
ALSO READ: Zion Williamson is ripped in huge announcement video
SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks and Detroit Pistons have had trade talks surrounding the No. 5 overall pick in Thursday’s draft and Cam Reddish’s name has been a talking point between the two teams.
Evan Massey reported on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are interested in trading for the 6-foot-8 wing as the Knicks have been fielding calls on the 22-year old leading up to the draft.
Former Duke basketball wing does have issues to correct
One of the biggest problems for Cam Reddish has been injuries and only played 15 games for the Knicks this season.
Reddish was ruled out for the year in early March due to a shoulder injury after only averaging 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for New York.
Reddish played in 58 regular season games during his rookie season after being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was limited to just 26 games in his second season in the NBA due to injuries.
ALSO READ: Top ranked recruit revels his ‘dream school’
The former five-star prospect played a total of 49 games between the Hawks and Knicks in his third year.
However, Reddish returned for the postseason in his second season and played in four games for the Hawks, including a 21-point showing in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in which Atlanta was eliminated by the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Cam Reddish is averaging 10.5 points per game throughout his NBA career on 38.7-percent shooting from the floor and 32.5-percent from 3-point range.