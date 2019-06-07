Duke Basketball: A date has been confirmed for the Champions Classic
The date has been set for the highly anticipated Champions Classic when the Duke Basketball team will face the Kansas Jayhawks from Madison Square Garden.
Another portion of the Duke schedule has become clear as the Blue Devils have a date for its matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic.
The two blue-bloods will square off on November 5 at Madison Square Garden in the opening game of the season for both teams.
More from Ball Durham
- Duke basketball: The architect behind digital dominance
- Duke basketball prioritizing frontcourt prospects in 2025
- Duke basketball: Unmasking the hate for the Blue Devils
- Duke basketball: Countdown to Craziness lands another huge visitor
- Duke basketball fills final open scholarship
This will be one of two trips and three games in the World’s Most Famous Arena for the Blue Devils as Duke will be making a return trip to New York City later in November for the Empire Classic.
Duke will join Georgetown, Texas, and California in the pre-season tournament with the first round on November 21 and the Championship and Third-Place Game on November 22.
Matchups and start times have not been set yet.
It was also announced earlier this week that Duke will be hosting Central Arkansas on November 12 and heading up to East Lansing, Michigan on December 3 to face the Michigan State Spartans in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Blue Devils will also host the Brown Bears and Colorado State Rams this season, although dates have not be announced for those contests.
Duke is 5-3 overall in the Champions Classic, but have yet to beat the Jayhawks in the two games the teams have matched up.
Kansas defeated Duke in 2013 in the United Center in Chicago when Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Blue Devils and Jabari Parker was the headliner for Duke. The two teams faced off again in Madison Square Garden in 2016, with the Jayhawks winning on a last second shot by Frank Mason, after Duke was able to erase a 12 point deficit with eight minutes to play.
The Blue Devils were without Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, and Marques Bolden in the early season matchup.
Duke and Kansas last met in the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament where Kansas was able to hit a last minute three to tie the game and a buzzer beater attempt from Grayson Allen wouldn’t fall, the Jayhawks were able to prevail by four points in overtime.
The Blue Devils and Jayhawks are projected to be preseason Top-10 teams, but no time has been set for the Champions Classic as Kentucky and Michigan State, projected Top-5 teams will also matchup on November 5.