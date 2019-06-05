Duke Basketball: Mike Buckmire earns basketball scholarship at Duke
The Duke Basketball program announced that walk-on guard Mike Buckmire has received a scholarship to play basketball at the university for the remainder of his career.
Athletes getting scholarships has become the new viral sensation on social media, but on Monday afternoon, the Duke Basketball program kept it professional, announcing walk-on Mike Buckmire has been awarded a scholarship.
Buckmire will be a junior next season and hails from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania and went to high school at Germantwon Friends School.
According to his profile on the Duke Basketball team website, Buckmire was a four-year varsity starter at Germantown Friends School, where he finished his career with 1,144 points and was a as team captain in his senior year.
Buckmire was a third-team all-state and first-team All-Friends School League selection in 2017, was selected for the Labor All-Star Classic Game in the summer following his senior year, and was named to the second-team All-Friends School League in his junior season.
At Duke, Mike Buckmire has played in a total of seven games in his career, only scoring in one of those games, but it was the first game he ever played in 2017 against St. Francis of Pennsylvania.
Buckmire finished that night with three points and a rebounds, with the points coming on and ‘and-one’. It was the only shot Buckmire has taken in the game, finishing 1-for-1 from the field and making the free throw.
While many fans and those inside the Duke Basketball program are aware of the contributions Mike Buckmire brings to the team, those on a national level were exposed to him this season as Zion Williamson always demanded that Buckmire be next to him during his postgame interviews at his locker.
Buckmire’s teammates recognized his scholarship and took to social media to congratulate him. Some players that posted were RJ Barrett, Alex O’Connell, Tre Jones, Joey Baker, and Williamson, along with others.
While Mike Buckmire might not see the court very often, you can always find him on the end of the bench, celebrating with his teammates and being a star in his role with the Duke Basketball team.