Duke Basketball: Cam Reddish to undergo procedure on core muscle
Projected NBA Lottery pick and former Duke Basketball standout, Cam Reddish, will undergo a procedure to fix a core muscle injury.
While Cam Reddish had an outstanding freshman season at Duke, something always just seemed a bit off with the star wing.
We now know what was ailing future lottery pick as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Reddish will undergo a procedure to correct a core muscle injury.
Charania reported that the injury had bothered Reddish all season and it’ll take approximately six weeks to fully heal.
The first sign of injury for Reddish came very early in his Duke tenure, all the way back in August, when he did not play in the Blue Devils’ Canada Tour.
Reddish, along side of Tre Jones, were sidelined with injuries but it was a groin injury that held Reddish out of the exhibition games.
A few months later at Countdown to Craziness, it was revealed after the one half scrimmage that Reddish was playing through a fractured rib and wearing a protective brace around the injury.
The 6-foot-8 wing then played in every regular season game for the Blue Devils until January 14 when he missed a loss against Syracuse due to an illness.
Finishing out the regular season and ACC Tournament, Reddish played in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament before mysteriously missing the Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia Tech.
Reddish then returned for the Elite 8 against Michigan State, which ultimately ended up being the last game of the season for the Blue Devils.
In his 36 games in Durham, Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 35.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.
A projected lottery pick, Reddish did workout at a pro-day in Phoenix on May 22, but has not taken the court since although he has visited with many teams.
The NBA Draft is on June 20 and will be held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.