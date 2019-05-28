Duke Basketball: Javin DeLaurier to return to Durham for senior season
The Duke Basketball team will be getting a much needed boost in the front court and off the court with the return to rising senior Javin DeLaurier.
Hours after the reports surfaced that Marques Bolden would not be returning to Duke for his senior season, Jeff Goodman of Watch Stadium reported that Javin DeLaurier will be returning to Durham for his final year of eligibility.
Unlike Bolden, DeLaurier was invited to the G-League Combine, but did not receive a further invite to the NBA Combine.
The returning senior captain rejoins, kind of, Jack White and potential Tre Jones as the 2019-2020 captains of the Duke Basketball program.
The Shipman, Virginia native has slowly progressed into a stable member of the Blue Devil program, only playing in 12 games his freshman season with 7.1 minutes per game to 33 games his sophomore season averaging 12.7 minutes per game.
In his junior season, Javin DeLaurier averaged 3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 16.3 minutes per game.
The two-time ACC Champion split time last season with Bolden and this upcoming season he could find a starting role as he did last year, or come off the bench due to incoming freshman Vernon Carey Jr. potential assuming the starting center position.
While DeLaurier was not ranked on many draft boards as a top prospect, his return to Durham comes as a relief to many due to his leadership both on and off the court.
On the court, DeLaurier will bring a much needed presence to a young and inexperience front-court group consisting of the 6-foot-10 Carey, 6-foot-9 Matthew Hurt, and 6-foot-7 Jack White.
Barring any last minute changes the Duke Basketball roster is set with Boogie Ellis decommitting, Marques Bolden opting to leave Duke and play professionally, and potential recruit Charles Coleman committing to Eastern Carolina University.
The deadline for all underclassmen to return to school still with collegiate eligibility is May 29.