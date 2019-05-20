Duke Basketball: Memphis steals No. 1 recruiting ranking from Blue Devils
The Duke Basketball program has been overtaken by the Memphis Tigers for the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the 2019-20 season.
The Duke Blue Devils and the No. 1 recruiting class are no strangers to each other, but the two will be separated at least for this year as the Blue Devils no longer hold the top spot.
In his second year at the helm of the Memphis University basketball program, Penny Hardaway will bring the No. 1 recruiting class to town, overtaking the Blue Devils in the 247 Sports and ESPN ranking.
Precious Achiuwa put the Tigers over the top once he pledged his allegiance to Memphis last week.
The Tigers also bring in the No. 1 player in the country James Wiseman, along with DJ Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcom Dandridge, Damion Baugh, and former Duke signee Boogie Ellis.
While Memphis rose to the No. 1 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, Duke slid down to No. 4 as the Kentucky Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats follow the Tigers.
According to ESPN, the Tigers overtook Duke for the No. 1 spot, while Arizona follows the Blue Devils at No. 3 with Kentucky coming in at No. 4.
Duke will still bring in Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley, and Wendell Moore in 2019-20 and could still add one piece in 7-footer Charles Coleman who the Blue Devils just recently offered after his decommitment from Wake Forest.
The Blue Devils held the No. 1 recruiting class in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018 according to ESPN, while having the No. 2 class in 2016, while 247 Sports said Duke held the No. 1 class in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, with the No. 2 class in 2015.
Both times Duke was not ranked as the No. 1 class according to either site, the Blue Devils trailed Kentucky for the top spot.
Duke is still considered a heavy favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta at the Final Four next season, but some unlikely contends will be making it tough on the Blue Devils and the rest of the country.