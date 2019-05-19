Duke Basketball: Offer to 2019 Center could hint at decision of veterans
The Duke Basketball program offered 2019 Center Charles Coleman and it could hint at a possible decision of the veterans that entered the 2019 NBA Draft.
Mike Krzyzewski offered a 2019 center, Charles Coleman, last week and the timing of the offer and situation of big men in the program make this an interesting situation.
Coleman is a 7-footer from Boston, Massachusetts and attends Dexter High School.
The three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, previously committed to Wake Forest on March 2 and decommitted from the program on May 14.
Duke wasted no time offering the No. 331 Class of 2019 recruit on May 15 and he has also received offers from Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Georgia, and Cincinnati, according to Stock Risers and WrightWay Skills.
However, the interesting part of this offer from the Blue Devils is that the program is obviously losing Zion Williamson to the NBA, Antonio Vrankovic to graduation, and Javin DeLaurier and Marques Bolden still have their named entered in the 2019 NBA Draft.
DeLauirer has worked out for some NBA teams and was invited to the NBA G-League Combine, he did not get promoted to the NBA Combine.
Bolden has yet to workout for any NBA teams and did not receive an invitation to either combine.
The Blue Devils bring in 6-foot-10 Vernon Carey Jr. and 6-foot-9 Matthew Hurt, but both are considered one-and-done’s.
Should Bolden and DeLauier return to Duke and Coleman picks Duke University to further his academic and athletic careers, the center could use the 2019-20 season as a redshirt season to adjust to the college game.
As it stands currently, there are no projected true centers on the 2020-21 Duke Basketball roster with Bolden and DeLaurier set to graduate after the 2019-20 season, if they return, and Carey Jr. and Hurt anticipated to depart for the NBA.
If the current Duke front court duo do not return to Durham, Coleman could be asked to provide crucial minutes this upcoming season.
247 Sports projects Charles Coleman to commit to Duke with his crystal ball projection at 100% towards Duke, with predictions from Chris Fisher who posted a 78.06% (121/155) correctness in recruiting predictions in 2019 and Stephen Igoe who is 75% but only 3-of-4.
No date or timetable has been set for an announcement from Charles Coleman.