Duke Basketball: Zion Williamson says he would return to Duke if he could
The Duke Basketball star Zion Williamson said that he would return to Durham if he could, but knows that there are things he must take care of for his future.
In an extensive, revealing, and terrific feature of Zion Williamson, SLAM Online gave its readers an inside look of the soon to be No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
With the NBA Draft Lottery happening this evening, May 14, the spotlight is becoming more and more bright.
More from Ball Durham
- Duke basketball: The architect behind digital dominance
- Duke basketball prioritizing frontcourt prospects in 2025
- Duke basketball: Unmasking the hate for the Blue Devils
- Duke basketball: Countdown to Craziness lands another huge visitor
- Duke basketball fills final open scholarship
In an interview with SLAM, Zion said, “I mean this 100% when I say it. If I could come back for a second year and play, I would.”
“Being at Duke was a dream come true for me,” he said, “It was the best year of my life, unfortunately that’s not the reality we live in.”
Zion Williamson was the last of the four freshmen to announce his decision regarding his plans for next season and he joined R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish to enter their names in the NBA Draft as Tre Jones opted to return to Duke for his sophomore season.
“The reality we live in is I had this dream since I was a kid and I had to purse that, and also I have to take care of my family,” the college superstar added in the video.
Williamson was just named to the cover of SLAM Magazine, the second time he’s been on the cover of an issue, with the first coming while he was still in high school at Spartanburg Day School.
In his lone season at Duke, Williamson led the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship, an Elite Eight berth, and swept all of the National Player of the Year Awards, including being named as the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year.
In 33 games in a Duke jersey, Zion averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68.0% from the field.
The 6-foot-7 forward was injured in the opening seconds on February 20 in the first matchup with North Carolina and he detailed what he thought in the moments after the injury in the feature.
With his NBA future seemingly to be revealed in a few hours the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls have the best odds at landing the freshman sensation and drafting the future of its franchise on June 20 in Brooklyn, New York.
While Zion Williamson will only play one season at Duke, his passion and love for the game of basketball and Duke University is unmatched and will always be a prominent figure in the history of the program and in The Brotherhood of Duke Basketball.