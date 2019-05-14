Duke Basketball: JJ Redick’s hot shooting not enough for 76ers to advance
The Philadelphia 76ers were not able to defat the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals despite the hot shooting from the former Duke Basketball star JJ Redick.
With Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals set to tipoff tonight between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors there will be no former Duke Blue Devil representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals thanks to an iconic shot by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals.
Although it was a disappointing end of the season for the 76ers, former Duke Basketball superstar JJ Redick tried his best to help Philadelphia advance.
In Game 7, Redick finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range, while making all three of his free throws but Toronto prevailed 92-90.
The scoring outburst was Redick’s second highest scoring game of the series, he scored 19 points in the Game 4 loss. The 6-foot-4 guard also had 17 points in Philly’s Game 1 loss.
For the series, Redick averaged 13.3 points per game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range.
In his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, JJ Redick played in 76 games and averaged 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range.
The 76ers went 51-31 on the season and earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Playoffs.
JJ Redick is slated to become a free agent after signing his second, one year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and the soon to be 14-year NBA veteran still can play at a high level.
Redick meshed well as the veteran on this young 76ers team, but the mid-season acquisitions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris had a negative impact on Redick’s minutes and shot attempts per game.
The only chance at a former Duke Basketball player winning the NBA Championship is in the Western Conference with Quinn Cook and the Golden State Warriors or Seth Curry, Rodney Hood, and Gary Trent Jr. with the Portland Trail Blazers.